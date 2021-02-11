Advertisement

Lady Cougars shut out Brenham 2-0

(KBTX)
By Stoney Pryor / College Station Lady Cougar Soccer
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated the Brenham Cubettes 2-0 Wednesday evening at Cougar Field.  The Cougs now stand at 5-1 in district play and 10-3-2 overall. 

Just past the halfway point of the first half, Simmy Ghosh played a ball through the Cubette defense to Shaley Lewis on the outside.  Lewis beat the goalie to the near post to give the Cougs the 1-0 lead.  At the 18:53 mark of the second half, the Cougs made it 2-0 when Elie Dang beat two Brenham defenders before scoring at the far post.

The College Station JV defeated the Cubs 7-0 to improve to 6-0 in district and 10-1-1 overall.  Cougar goals were scored by Jillian Burns (4), Robin Loopstra, Taylor Jennings, and Ashlyn Turner.  Cougar assists were by Loopstra (3) and Megan Miles.   Next action for the Cougs will be Friday at Katy Paetow, with the JV starting at 5:00 and the Varsity at 7:00.

Most Read

Karlwen Kelley-Williams, 19
Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash
The suspect is identified as Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old white female from Panola County in...
Madison County teen kidnapped by her mother found safe
Walmart, Sam’s Club to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three COVID-19 deaths reported, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Kendriq Burnett, 21
Father charged with injuring baby after 4-week-old sent to ICU

Latest News

Bearkats post 79-61 win over Southeastern Louisiana
Bearkats post 79-61 win over Southeastern Louisiana
Sam Houston State Basketball
Bearkats post 79-61 win over Southeastern Louisiana
Aggies open spring schedule with 4 set win over South Carolina
College Station High School head baseball coach Chris Litton announced Wednesday afternoon that...
College Station’s Fowler will continue baseball career at ETBU
2021 Brazos Valley high school girls’ basketball playoff pairings & results