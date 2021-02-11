Lady Cougars shut out Brenham 2-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated the Brenham Cubettes 2-0 Wednesday evening at Cougar Field. The Cougs now stand at 5-1 in district play and 10-3-2 overall.

Just past the halfway point of the first half, Simmy Ghosh played a ball through the Cubette defense to Shaley Lewis on the outside. Lewis beat the goalie to the near post to give the Cougs the 1-0 lead. At the 18:53 mark of the second half, the Cougs made it 2-0 when Elie Dang beat two Brenham defenders before scoring at the far post.

The College Station JV defeated the Cubs 7-0 to improve to 6-0 in district and 10-1-1 overall. Cougar goals were scored by Jillian Burns (4), Robin Loopstra, Taylor Jennings, and Ashlyn Turner. Cougar assists were by Loopstra (3) and Megan Miles. Next action for the Cougs will be Friday at Katy Paetow, with the JV starting at 5:00 and the Varsity at 7:00.