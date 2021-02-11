Light Freeze TONIGHT leaves a freezing drizzle concern through morning

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES remain in effect for the Northern and Central Brazos Valley as late as midnight tonight. Freezing rain and freezing drizzle has caused icy patches on elevated surfaces, cars, and some bridges / overpasses throughout the day. While the bulk of the rain comes to an end this evening, a light drizzle / mist / fog may linger through Friday early-to-mid morning. Lows are forecast to drop anywhere from at / below freezing for the North & Central Brazos Valley to just above for the far southern reaches of the area. While not overwhelming concerns, patchy ice is possible on those elevated surfaces for parts of the area Friday morning (plus where we have already found ice issues through the day Thursday). Cloudy with not much hope of a warm-up. Highs are slated for the mid / upper 30s with the wind making it feel like the mid-20s as we close out the week.

Cloudy and cold / brisk again Saturday with a chance for a light, cold rain to scatter through from west to east through the day. By late afternoon / evening / particularly the overnight, that once again could turn into areas of freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Cold and cloudy Sunday with eyes on the next weather maker that looks to unfold as a major winter storm for Texas. Rain / freezing rain / sleet is possible as early as overnight Sunday and continue through Monday. This is likely an ice storm with a chance for a change over to snow at some point in the day. Temperatures start Monday in the 20s but fall to the teens by Monday afternoon (wind chills around 0°). Thermometers continue to fall to the single digits by Tuesday morning with wind chills below 0°. Now is the time to prepare for a multi-day, hard freeze that could last anywhere from Saturday night through Friday morning.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a chance for rain / freezing rain / freezing drizzle. Patchy ice possible. Low: 32. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for morning drizzle / freezing drizzle. Wind chills: mid-20s. High: 38. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy. Low: 33. Wind chills: low-20s. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy scattered showers & possible freezing rain. High: 38. Wind chills: 25 - 30. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

