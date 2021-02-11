Local COVID-19 vaccine roll out continues, adapts to decreased allocation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local vaccine officials are making their way through the thousands of people who have signed up on the waitlist for the Brazos Center vaccine hub.

As of Wednesday, 20,681 people from the waitlist have been invited to make an appointment. There are still 28,245 individuals on the waitlist who have not received an invitation for an appointment yet. Vaccine officials continue to emphasize patience as they continue making their way through the list.

After Brazos County was allocated fewer doses for the next two weeks, vaccine officials had to roll with the punches.

“When we learned the state was only allocating 2,000 doses versus the 5,000 that we had been advised, we immediately started wargaming how we were going to handle this,” said Chief of the Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Jim Stewart.

Even though appointments had to be rescheduled and the vaccination process slowed down this week, thousands of people are still being vaccinated. The Brazos Center has been able to vaccinate 7,474 individuals since the hub opened. Officials say all those that were vaccinated there were in Phase 1B and received their first dose.

Second doses this week are only available at Bryan and College Station Hospitals and all have been assigned, according to Heather Bush, the director of marketing and public relations at St. Joseph Health.

Those that have received their first dose at the Brazos Center Vaccination hub will receive their second dose at that location.

Throughout all local St. Joseph Health vaccine clinics, 16,022 individuals have received their first dose while 2,013 individuals have received a second dose.

