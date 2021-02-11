Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces Star Spangled Banner Protection Act

The bill is designed to ensure the national anthem is played at all events that receive public funding
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the Texas GOP are throwing their support behind a new bill after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he would stop playing the national anthem before home games.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the Star Spangled Banner Protection Act, Senate Bill 4, designed to “ensure that the national anthem is played at all events which receive public funding.”

“It is hard to believe this could happen in Texas, but Mark Cuban’s actions of yesterday made it clear that we must specify that in Texas we play the national anthem before all major events,” said Patrick in a release. “In this time when so many things divide us, sports are one thing that bring us together — right, left, black, white and brown. This legislation already enjoys broad support. I am certain it will pass, and the Star Spangled Banner will not be threatened in the Lone Star State again.”

BREAKING: The NBA is now requiring teams to play the National Anthem after it was learned that Dallas Mavericks owner...

Posted by Lois Kolkhorst on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Since Cuban’s initial statement, the NBA reiterated its policy of playing the national anthem before games. The Mavericks have since said they would play the anthem starting Wednesday night against Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karlwen Kelley-Williams, 19
Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash
The suspect is identified as Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old white female from Panola County in...
Madison County teen kidnapped by her mother found safe
Walmart, Sam’s Club to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three COVID-19 deaths reported, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Kendriq Burnett, 21
Father charged with injuring baby after 4-week-old sent to ICU

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Promises Behavioral Health to open in College Station in March
Promises Behavioral Health to open in College Station in March
Regular checkups important to detect hidden medical threats
Regular checkups important to detect hidden medical threats