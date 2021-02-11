Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces Star Spangled Banner Protection Act

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the Texas GOP are throwing their support behind a new bill after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he would stop playing the national anthem before home games.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the Star Spangled Banner Protection Act, Senate Bill 4, designed to “ensure that the national anthem is played at all events which receive public funding.”

“It is hard to believe this could happen in Texas, but Mark Cuban’s actions of yesterday made it clear that we must specify that in Texas we play the national anthem before all major events,” said Patrick in a release. “In this time when so many things divide us, sports are one thing that bring us together — right, left, black, white and brown. This legislation already enjoys broad support. I am certain it will pass, and the Star Spangled Banner will not be threatened in the Lone Star State again.”

BREAKING: The NBA is now requiring teams to play the National Anthem after it was learned that Dallas Mavericks owner... Posted by Lois Kolkhorst on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Since Cuban’s initial statement, the NBA reiterated its policy of playing the national anthem before games. The Mavericks have since said they would play the anthem starting Wednesday night against Atlanta.

Statement by Mark Cuban pic.twitter.com/OmtMNFUz1K — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 10, 2021

