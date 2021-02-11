Navasota in boil water advisory after water line break

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota is now in a boil water notice after a water line break, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

Those on the city water system have been advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking and making ice to ensure that all harmful bacteria and other microbes have been destroyed.

“The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source,” according to a statement sent out by city officials.

Contractors were working at the intersection of Railroad Street and Johnson Street when a large water main was damaged, according to a Facebook post from the city.

City officials said questions can be addressed by calling 936-825-6475, or if it’s after 5 p.m. 936-825-6410.

