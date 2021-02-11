Advertisement

No. 24 women’s tennis welcomes Utah for Friday faceoff

(KBTX)
By Matt Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas --The newly-ranked No. 24 Texas A&M women’s tennis team gets ready for another power-five test on Friday, as the Aggies (6-2) welcome the undefeated Utah Utes (3-0) for a 3 p.m. first serve at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

“The team is excited to get back in action against a good PAC-12 team in Utah,” head coach Mark Weaver expressed. “So often in sports, how you bounce back from a tough loss really defines you and the character of your team. I have the utmost confidence in our group; that we will come out tomorrow and play some high-level tennis.”

Texas A&M received its first ranking of the 2021 dual match season earlier this week, placing No. 24 in the Oracle ITA Women’s Team poll. The Maroon & White join five other Southeastern Conference programs in the latest installment of the rankings, with Georgia (No. 5), Vanderbilt (No. 15), South Carolina (No. 18), Tennessee (No. 21) and Florida (No. 22) ranked alongside the Aggies.

A&M has gotten off to a strong start through the first eight matches of the season, headlined by wins against SMU and a 4-3 thriller on the road at TCU. Senior Tatiana Makarova leads the team in singles victories with an 11-5 record to kick off the 2021 campaign, while Katya Townsend holds a 10-5 mark. Dorthea Faa-Hviding stands as the Aggies only remaining undefeated singles player in the dual season, boasting a 5-0 record. Makarova and Jessica Anzo are the two winningest doubles players on the roster, owning 14 and 13 wins, respectively, while maintaining the No. 55 doubles ranking together.

Under the direction of second-year head coach Ric Mortera, the Utah Utes arrive in Aggieland boasting a perfect 3-0 start to the season with wins against Idaho State, New Mexico State and Weber State. In singles, Utah features a trio of undefeated student athletes in Anastasia Goncharova, Lindsay Hung and Anya Lamoreaux. Their primary doubles lineup features Madeline Lamoreaux and Emily Dush, who won their only match together so far this season at the No. 1 doubles position.

In the last meeting between Texas A&M and Utah, the Aggies secured an authoritative 4-0 victory at the Palisades Tennis Club in Newport, California. Many of the same faces remain on both rosters from that 2019 match, which saw Jayci Goldsmith, Renee McBryde and Riley McQuaid all secure singles victories.

