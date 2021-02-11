Advertisement

Pirate remains found in shipwreck off the coast of Cape Cod

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLFLEET, Mass. (CNN) - Investigators have found skeletal remains of at least six pirates at a shipwreck site off the coast of Massachusetts.

A team from the Whydah Pirate Museum says the remains are from a ship that shares the institution’s name.

Pirates stole it and wrecked it about 300 years ago.

“When the ship wrecked, it went onto a sandbar in this very ferocious storm in 1717. And the ship turned upside down and everything in the ship fell into the sand,” underwater explorer Barry Clifford said.

Clifford and a group of archeologists will now study the remains.

“It’s like putting a penny on a snowbank in January. Where is it in July? It’s on the sidewalk,” Clifford explained. “Well, that’s the same thing with this deep sand off the backside of the Cape in a place called the Graveyard of the North Atlantic. There were so many shipwrecks there.”

He says the team hopes to identify the pirates in the wreck.

They already have DNA from the captain of the Whydah, Samuel “Black Sam” Bellamy, through a relative in England.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Highway 6 is back open in College Station
Kendriq Burnett, 21
Father charged with injuring baby after 4-week-old sent to ICU
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
9 COVID-19 deaths reported, 37 Brazos County residents hospitalized
The suspect is identified as Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old white female from Panola County in...
Madison County teen kidnapped by her mother found safe
Burglars hit Knight Motor Company on Highway 21 last week.
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
In this Jan. 27, 2021 image from video, Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response...
‘Overwhelm the problem’: Inside Biden’s war on COVID-19
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial