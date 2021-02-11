Promises Behavioral Health to open in College Station in March

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rock Prairie Behavioral Health’s closure in 2020 left the Brazos Valley without an inpatient mental health treatment facility. A new mental health provider has come to the College Station area with hopes of filling in the gaps in mental health resources across the Brazos Valley.

Samuel MacMaster, Ph.D., is the Corporate Director of Clinical Operations for Promises Behavioral Health. He says he hopes their services will make a positive impact in the Brazos Valley.

“We want to provide services that are accessible and really have an impact on how people who are suffering from addiction issues are able to come in and find recovery, find hope, and really make a difference in their lives,” says MacMaster.

Promises Behavioral Health has nine other locations across the United States, including locations in Austin, Houston, and Dallas. For some time, those who required inpatient services would have to travel 100 miles or more to Austin or Houston to get their desired care. MacMaster says it was important to bring those resources where they are needed.

“We’re here in the community, said MacMaster. “It’s an hour-and-a-half to Austin and an hour-and-a-half to Houston. It’s about time this community had a facility like this.”

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says the city is excited and thankful to have the new treatment center.

“The group that’s moving in focuses on substance abuse and addictions,” said Mooney. “Anybody who knows our community, knows the fabric of this community, knows that substance abuse and addiction are one of the things that does happen here. We’re not immune to it.”

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky says the need for more mental health resources in the Brazos Valley is crucial.

“As the community grows, there’s a higher demand for mental health care,” said Dicky. “It’s important that we start to identify our resources to provide that care.”

Dicky says he believes the community needs a comprehensive approach to providing mental health resources, including everything from outpatient care early on all the way through crisis care and inpatient care. The sheriff says the closure of the former Rock Prairie Behavioral Unit was a huge blow to the community.

“Closure of the Rock Prairie facility means that we have to transport people who are committed for inpatient mental health care to facilities outside our community,” said Dicky.

MacMaster says the time was right for Promises to come to the Brazos Valley, saying with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting mental health, they want to help do their part.

“We’re also dealing with an addiction pandemic,” said MacMaster. “I think everyone is aware of what that impact has been both in this community and nationwide.”

The 74-bed facility is scheduled to open on March 1, 2021. MacMaster says the facility is currently hiring for several positions. You can find a link to Promises Behavioral Health’s career section here.

