Salvation Army helping residents stay warm with coats, heaters as winter weather approaches

Brazos County residents in need are encouraged to reach out to the Salvation Army
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With temperatures expected to hover around freezing, the Salvation Army is doing their part to help keep Brazos County residents warm during the cold snap.

Lieutenant Timothy Israel with the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army says the nonprofit wants to do its part to keep people safe and warm. Currently, they have a limited supply of heaters, coats, and blankets.

“There are so many people that are right now going without heat or might be homeless and need those things,” said Israel. “We want to make sure that they don’t get sick or ill because of experiencing these extreme temperatures.”

Posted by The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Israel says the Salvation Army is always accepting donations of new or gently used coats and blankets and new heaters. He also says you can make a financial donation and they will go out and purchase items as needed.

To find out how you can donate, click here.

