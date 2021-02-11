Texas A&M Prepares for Indoor Regular Season Finale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M track & field teams wrap up the regular season this weekend at the Tyson Invitational on Feb. 12-13 at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Meet Schedule

The meet begins Friday with the women’s long jump at 1 p.m., followed by the start of the women’s 60m hurdles prelims at 3 p.m. Saturday’s start is scheduled to begin with the women’s high jump and men’s triple jump at noon, followed by the women’s 800m at 1 p.m.

How to Keep Up

The Randal Tyson Track Center will not allow fans into its home meets during the 2021 season. Fans can follow @aggietfxc on twitter for live updates as well as follow live results provided by Flash Results. The meet can be seen on SEC Network + beginning 3 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Aggies Preview

Texas A&M enters nearly 40 Aggies into the invitational. For the third consecutive week the women’s team is ranked No. 2 in the USTFCCCA national polls, while the men are No. 13. Individually, three Aggies lead the NCAA in their individual event rankings, Athing Mu in the 400m (50.52) and 800m (2:01.07), Bryce Deadmon in the 400m (45.29) and Tyra Gittens in the high jump (1.91m/6-3.25) and the pentathlon (4,612). Deadmon and Gittens enter their disciplines this weekend, while Mu will run as a member of the 4x400m. Other Aggies in the top five in their respective event include Charokee Young, who is No. 2 in the 400m (51.93) and Deborah Acquah who is No. 2 in the long jump (6.65m/21-10) and No. 4 in the triple jump (13.75m/45-1.5). The men’s and women’s 4x400m groups are No. 2 in the nation. The men’s squad of Jake Lanier, James Smith, Jr., Moitalel Mpoke and Bryce Deadmon have clocked 3:06.28, while the women’s group of Jania Martin, Young, Dominique Mustin and Mu clocked an altitude converted time of 3:31.53. In total, Texas A&M has 20 marks in the top 15 of the individual event rankings.

The women’s squad sits in the top five in six of the event squad rankings in the nation, including No. 1 in the 400m. The Aggies are No. 2 in the long jump, No. 3 in the 200m and 800m, No. 4 in the 60m hurdles and No. 5 in the 60m. The men’s 400m group ranks No. 3 in the nation, the highest event squad ranking for Texas A&M on the men’s side.

The Competition

The Maroon & White face stiff competition this weekend in host Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oregon and Texas. The Oregon men’s team is ranked No. 1 in the nation, while the Razorbacks hold the top spot on the women’s side. All eight schools entered in the meet are nationally ranked in the top 15 in both the men’s and women’s polls. Along with Gittens and Mu, Bowerman Watch List members in action include Texas’ duo of Julien Alfred and Chanel Brissett.

Coaches Box

Head coach Pat Henry

On the getting to see the facility before the SECs and NCAAs:

“We have some people who have not been on this track before and there are some that have competed on it. Getting on the track that you’re going to compete on for the conference championships is important and that’s why we’re going up here. This trip wouldn’t be that necessary if we weren’t trying to create that experience for this group.”

On the competitive field at this meet:

“This is a good competitive environment this weekend and it’s going to be good for those we are putting in competition. If you look at what we are doing, we are trying to be cautious in a couple of areas and give ourselves an opportunity to be ready. Being physically ready in two weeks is more important to us right now than being completely ready for this meet.”