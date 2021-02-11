Thursday: Freezing rain possible for some in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a cold and gloomy Wednesday with scattered showers across portions of the Brazos Valley, the next several days are not really looking any better. Plan on keeping the jacket handy for the foreseeable future, as temperatures still look to sit on the cold and even colder side through the beginning of next week.

WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE:

New data tonight suggests that freezing rain is possible for parts of the Northern Brazos Valley. Area of interest and where travel could become a concern generally falls north of OSR in Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties. Still, temperatures will need to be monitored in Brazos, Burleson, and Lee Counties as well.

As data comes in tonight, it continues to point at a chance for freezing rain at times through the morning hours of THURSDAY north, generally north of OSR.



Bridges / overpasses would be the main concern. May need to watch this line for Burleson / Lee Counties pic.twitter.com/S0OmWyV1ET — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 11, 2021

The ground temperature for Thursday is forecast to fall between 36° and 38° throughout the day. Any freezing rain that manages to materialize would likely melt on contact with roads and surface streets...initially. Bridges and overpasses would be the main travel concern. Should temperatures hold steady at 32° for an extended period of time, ongoing freezing rain could create slick spots and glazing on lesser-traveled roads as the morning continues.

The main timeframe of concern falls between sunrise and 1pm.

Temperature forecast for Bryan-College Station Thursday. (KBTX)

Temperatures do look colder for the Brazos Valley area-wide. Bryan-College Station’s temperature forecast now holds steady around 33° to 34° throughout the day. Factor in the wind and it will feel more like the mid-20s at best.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers/drizzle will be possible through the evening and overnight hours Wednesday, as morning lows head for the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s at times. Grab the rain gear and bundle up as you head out for the morning commute -- a scattered rain chance through the first half of the day turns into a widespread chance by the afternoon. Although temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, the chance for a few sleet pellets to mix in with the rain activity is not out of the question. Any sleet found will melt on contact, but the majority of what falls out of the sky Thursday will fall in the form of very cold rain.

A scattered rain chance moves through Thursday with rainfall totals of 0.5" - 1" possible. A bit of sleet mixing in at times is not off the table. (KBTX)

Although a few showers (20%) will be possible early Friday, most of the rain activity looks to move out of the area by Thursday night. By the time all is said and done, 0.5″ - 1″ of rain may be found in the rain gauge. With a gusty north-northeast wind on hand, it will feel like the upper 20s/low 30s throughout the majority of the day.

FRIDAY

After the isolated rain chance Friday morning, the rest of the day looks gloomy and chilly. Thermometers will only be able to climb close to the 40 degree mark after starting the day off in the mid 30s. Wind chills will continue to sit in the upper 20s/low 30s thanks to a breezy north-northeast wind, so jackets will still very much be needed.

VALENTINE’S DAY WEEKEND & EARLY NEXT WEEK

It is looking more and more likely that significantly colder air will reach for the Brazos Valley this weekend and into early next week. Start taking the appropriate precautions and making the necessary preparations for what could be a long-term freeze starting as early as Saturday evening.

As temperatures sit in the mid-30s Saturday, another weather maker will make a run for the Brazos Valley. Scattered showers and drizzle (30%) will be possible with the potential for a bit of freezing drizzle later in the day. Temperatures look to only creep back up into the 30s Sunday afternoon after starting off the day in the 20s.

Yet another weather maker heads for the area Monday, bumping up the chance for a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow to kick off the workweek. While temperatures look to fall into the 20s, a breezy wind could send wind chills between 0° and negative digits Monday and into early Tuesday.

As another weather maker moves in by the beginning of next week, frigid temperatures combined with just enough moisture could bring a chance for freezing rain, sleet and even snow. (KBTX)

Still need to work on some of the finer details , but this forecast is one to closely monitor over the coming days. The bottom line is this could be one of the coldest outbreaks the Brazos Valley has seen in quite some time, so start taking the appropriate measures to protect you, your family, pets, houses and livestock!

More updates to come throughout the week at KBTX.com and your KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

