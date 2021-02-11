Brazos County reaches 200 total COVID-19 deaths, 35 residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 32 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,268 active cases.

Seven new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalized female in her 40′s

Hospitalized male in his 40′s

Hospitalized male in his 80′s

2 hospitalized females in their 70′s

A female in her 80′s at home

A male in his 80′s at home

There have been 200 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

15,059 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

69 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,455 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 340 active probable cases and there have been 3,115 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,527. There have been 172,309 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 79 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 112 percent.

Currently, there are 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 635 staffed hospital beds with 80 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 67 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 66 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 81 1,693 1,586 26 2,863 851 Brazos 1,268 16,527 15,059 200 15,039 3,429 Burleson 586 2,134 1,518 30 1,254 443 Grimes 658 3,271 2,555 58 1,487 458 Houston 84 1,495 1,375 36 1,454 493 Lee 390 1,836 1,410 36 973 322 Leon 289 1,483 1,159 35 690 291 Madison 206 1,833 1,603 24 474 229 Milam 171 2,208 2,037 35 1,759 760 Montgomery 5,280 42,477 19,965 226 35,563 14,042 Robertson 449 1,945 1,465 31 1,013 284 San Jacinto 208 893 661 24 1,461 434 Trinity 76 620 524 20 1,402 323 Walker 536 8,121 7,474 111 3,446 1,148 Waller 180 3,221 3,005 36 2,434 683 Washington 970 3,524 2,474 80 3,627 829

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 18 new cases and 500 active cases on Feb. 8.

Currently, the university has reported 1,623 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 7.7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 11, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 291,240 active cases and 2,168,762 recoveries. There have been 2,517,453 total cases reported and 21,452,370 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 39,386 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 2,630,567 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 892,736 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 4,477,800 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 329,576 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

