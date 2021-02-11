Advertisement

Brazos County reaches 200 total COVID-19 deaths, 35 residents hospitalized

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 32 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,268 active cases.

Seven new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

  • Hospitalized female in her 40′s
  • Hospitalized male in his 40′s
  • Hospitalized male in his 80′s
  • 2 hospitalized females in their 70′s
  • A female in her 80′s at home
  • A male in his 80′s at home

There have been 200 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

15,059 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

69 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,455 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 340 active probable cases and there have been 3,115 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,527. There have been 172,309 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 79 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 112 percent.

Currently, there are 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 635 staffed hospital beds with 80 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 67 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 66 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin811,6931,586262,863851
Brazos1,26816,52715,05920015,0393,429
Burleson5862,1341,518301,254443
Grimes6583,2712,555581,487458
Houston841,4951,375361,454493
Lee3901,8361,41036973322
Leon2891,4831,15935690291
Madison2061,8331,60324474229
Milam1712,2082,037351,759760
Montgomery5,28042,47719,96522635,56314,042
Robertson4491,9451,465311,013284
San Jacinto208893661241,461434
Trinity76620524201,402323
Walker5368,1217,4741113,4461,148
Waller1803,2213,005362,434683
Washington9703,5242,474803,627829

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 18 new cases and 500 active cases on Feb. 8.

Currently, the university has reported 1,623 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 7.7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 11, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 291,240 active cases and 2,168,762 recoveries. There have been 2,517,453 total cases reported and 21,452,370 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 39,386 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 2,630,567 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 892,736 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 4,477,800 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 329,576 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Highway 6 is back open in College Station
Kendriq Burnett, 21
Father charged with injuring baby after 4-week-old sent to ICU
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
9 COVID-19 deaths reported, 37 Brazos County residents hospitalized
The suspect is identified as Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old white female from Panola County in...
Madison County teen kidnapped by her mother found safe
Burglars hit Knight Motor Company on Highway 21 last week.
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern half of the Brazos Valley until...
Winter Weather Advisories for portions of the Brazos Valley