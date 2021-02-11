Advertisement

TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions

TxDOT is treating roads in the Bryan District.
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Travel is expected to be potentially treacherous in the Brazos Valley as significant cold weather heads our way. We’ve seen trouble spots Thursday in our northern viewing areas as well as northwestern area.

At Bryan Public works they have ordered 500 pounds of de-icer just in case it’s needed.

TxDOT crews have been out around the area Thursday including on Highway 6. They are putting out a substance on the main lanes of the highway. It’s called brine and acts as a de-icer. Crews were working on the north part of Brazos County, reaching near the Navasota River treating the road. TxDOT hasn’t used sand for several years.

”We are working around the clock. We’ll have crews monitoring roadways 24/7. We’ve already gone on shift work. People may have seen us out today. We are putting out brine and brine is a type of , it’s a fancy word for salt water,” said Bob Colwell, with the TxDOT Bryan District.

In town Bryan and College Station have their staff on standby with sand trucks loaded to treat trouble spots encountered on city roads.

Posted by Clay Falls on Thursday, February 11, 2021

”In preparing for the weather coming up we have a spreader placed onto our asphalt truck which will help us disperse sand onto certain bridges, etc. as we get those calls for any ice that may accumulate. And in addition too, we have some de-icer available to us that we’ll be able to spread on bridges maybe some small roads throughout the City of Bryan,” said Robert Willis, Bryan Streets and Drainage Supervisor.

This is expected to be an event that impacts travel into next week. Coming up at six News 3′s Clay Falls has an interview with TxDOT about their preparations.

