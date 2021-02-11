Winter Weather Advisories for portions of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With temperatures hovering around freezing this morning, some ice accumulation will be possible on area roads, especially bridges and overpasses, throughout the day today.

Thursday Morning Live Weather Update Cold rain for some, freezing rain for others possible throughout the day! Here's the latest: Posted by KBTX Media on Thursday, February 11, 2021

A Winter Storm WARNING is in effect for Milam County until 6pm this evening. Enhanced areas of expected rain, coupled with temperatures consistently above freezing, has led to the National Weather Service in Ft Worth to upgrade from an advisory to a warning in this area. Ice accumulations are expected to be more significant here, creating more concerns for travel.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern half of the Brazos Valley until early this evening. Periods of light to moderate rain may allow for ice accumulation, especially on elevated roads. (KBTX)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Robertson and Leon counties until 6pm this evening, Brazos, Burleson, and Madison counties until 7pm, and Lee County until midnight. Rain is expected, and temperatures at or below freezing for most of the day could allow for rain to freeze to roads, especially on elevated surface like cars, bridges, and overpasses.

Drive safely! Even minor accumulations can cause slick spots on roadways. A brief enough warm-up and drier air are expected into Friday, where major issues are not expected at this time.

