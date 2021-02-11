Advertisement

Winter weather forces postponement of Houston Men’s Golf’s All-American Intercollegiate

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas -- Due to the severe winter weather expected to affect much of the South this weekend, Houston Men’s Golf has postponed the All-American Intercollegiate, Director of Golf Jonathan Dismuke announced Thursday.

The Cougars were scheduled to host Baylor, Georgia State, Lamar, Louisiana, Louisville, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Rice, Sam Houston State, Texas, Texas A&M, ULM, UT Arlington and UTSA for a three-day, 54-hole tournament at Golf Club of Houston.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the teens with ice and wintry mix being possible throughout the area in the coming days.

“We look forward to hosting the All-American Intercollegiate every year, and this was a difficult decision. For the safety and best interests of all the student-athletes and coaches traveling to the Houston area this weekend, we elected to postpone. We encourage everyone to slow down and be safe on the roads.”

Dismuke said he is working with the teams and the Golf Club of Houston to reschedule the tournament in March.

UP NEXT

The Cougars now will play host to the Border Olympics at Laredo Country Club in Laredo, Texas, on Feb. 22-23.

There, Houston will face Abilene Christian, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Houston Baptist, Illinois State, Kent State, Little Rock, Louisiana, Michigan, New Mexico State, Rice, Sam Houston State, Texas, ULM and UTSA.

