BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggieland Homeschool Panthers got 14 points from Kannon Torres and 12 from Clive Call in their 51-41 win over Allen Academy Thursday night at Ram Gym.

Allen Academy was led in scoring by Jace Rodell who had 10 points. Elias Chapa added 9 points.

