Aggies Complete Road Sweep of Gamecocks

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M volleyball team completed the road sweep of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a hard-fought 3-1 victory (17-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21) on Thursday at the Carolina Volleyball Center.

The victory upped the Aggies’ record to 6-4, the Gamecocks fell to 9-5.

After a slow start resulted in a first set loss, the Aggies were tenacious in the second as they rallied to even the overall score to 1-1. Like the first set, the Aggies trailed early but continued to fight and eventually took a lead that they would not relinquish at 9-8. The Aggies closed out the set with five straight points for a nine-point advantage, 25-16.

Latching on to the momentum, the Aggies held a small lead through most of the early going in the third set before taking control down the stretch. A three-point spree late in the set gave the Aggies a six-point advantage at 22-16 and the Gamecocks would never get closer than four points as the Aggies tallied a 25-21 set victory.The momentum didn’t follow the Aggies into the fourth set, but their fight and resiliency did. The Aggies trailed through most of the first 30 points of the set before grabbing the lead for good at 16-15. The Aggies never pulled away from South Carolina but kept them at arm’s length until freshman Claire Jeter’s kill clinched the 25-21 set victory and gave the Aggies the overall match win.

Sophomores Morgan Christon and Lauren Davis led the way with 12 kills each, and the Aggies received additional offensive firepower from junior Mallory Talbert (8 kills), Jeter (7) and junior London Austin-Roark (5). Sophomore Sabrina Sustala produced a career-high 19 digs and had five assists. Senior Camille Conner filled the stat sheet with 37 assists, four kills and seven digs.

