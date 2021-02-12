Advertisement

Brazos Center vaccination hub selected as training site for Texas National Guard

The Brazos County Community COVID-19 Vaccination Hub will train National Guard Vaccination Task Force members for new vaccination hubs.
(KBTX)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The leadership team with the Brazos County Community COVID-19 Vaccination Hub says the hub was selected yesterday as a training site by the State of Texas for a National Guard Vaccination Task Force.

They’re set to start training National Guard members on Feb. 15. Each day the hub is open, there will be a team of National Guard Vaccination Task Force Members there learning each area of operation. The National Guard team will eventually create and run more stand-up vaccine hubs across the state.

Each week, the hub will have a new team of National Guard members that will train with them before being deployed across the state to other sites. While officials say this will increase the manpower at the hub, they say there is still a need for volunteers from the community to help run the site.

Hub officials say this is a vote of confidence in the process currently underway at the vaccination hub.

