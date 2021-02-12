Advertisement

BTU, CSU preparing for potential ice storm in coming days

Frigid weather and precipitation is forecasted for the Brazos Valley
Local utility providers have plans to respond to the potential ice storm.
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local utility companies are preparing for the winter weather headed to the Brazos Valley.

Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities have crews on standby to respond to any power outages. The forecast anticipates ice in our area this weekend and into next week.

BTU and CSU say they have vehicles fueled up and linemen will be ready to respond. BTU customers have meters that automatically communicate outages, so you won’t need to call them.

At six I’ll have a live report on how Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities are preparing for our icy forecast.

College Station Utilities recommends calling (855) 528-4278 if you have an outage.

You can also follow local outages for BTU here.

CSU’s Outage viewer is here.

Click here for the most up-to-date forecast for the Brazos Valley.

News 3′s Clay Falls met with representatives for both utilities Friday. He’ll have additional information and a new report on Friday’s 6 p.m. newscast.

