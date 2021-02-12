BTU, CSU preparing for potential ice storm in coming days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local utility companies are preparing for the winter weather headed to the Brazos Valley.

Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities have crews on standby to respond to any power outages. The forecast anticipates ice in our area this weekend and into next week.

BTU and CSU say they have vehicles fueled up and linemen will be ready to respond. BTU customers have meters that automatically communicate outages, so you won’t need to call them.

At six I’ll have a live report on how Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities are preparing for our icy forecast. Posted by Clay Falls on Friday, February 12, 2021

College Station Utilities recommends calling (855) 528-4278 if you have an outage.

You can also follow local outages for BTU here.

CSU’s Outage viewer is here.

Click here for the most up-to-date forecast for the Brazos Valley.

News 3′s Clay Falls met with representatives for both utilities Friday. He’ll have additional information and a new report on Friday’s 6 p.m. newscast.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.