32 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 48 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,173 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 200 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

15,202 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

69 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,479 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 309 active probable cases and there have been 3,170 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,575. There have been 173,568 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 76 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 115 percent.

Currently, there are 32 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 587 staffed hospital beds with 80 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 68 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 61 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin821,6961,588263,015926
Brazos1,17316,57515,20220015,1713,551
Burleson5832,1471,534301,329449
Grimes6583,2822,566581,534477
Houston811,4971,380361,431709
Lee4081,8681,42436993349
Leon2941,4901,16135706300
Madison2071,8361,60524481228
Milam1752,2192,044361,786818
Montgomery5,30842,81020,26722937,15415,340
Robertson4571,9561,467321,170298
San Jacinto210904670241,522513
Trinity75621526201,448419
Walker5328,1497,5061113,6071,284
Waller1813,2273,010362,501746
Washington9853,5402,475803,964869

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 49 new cases and 515 active cases on Feb. 1.

Currently, the university has reported 1,623 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 7.7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 12, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 286,002 active cases and 2,184,719 recoveries. There have been 2,529,343 total cases reported and 21,567,143 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 39,771 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 2,703,941 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 959,596 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 4,477,800 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 330,256 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 11 at 4:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

