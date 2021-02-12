Advertisement

CSISD hosting strategic planning summit

The first summit will be held virtually on Monday.
College Station ISD
College Station ISD(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station ISD is looking for community input as they work on a strategic plan for the district.

Throughout the spring CSISD will gather feedback to help update the vision for the future of the schools.

The first strategic planning summit will be held via zoom on Monday at 1 p.m.

A second, in-person summit will be held March 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the A&M Consolidated High School cafeteria.

You can find more information on the CSISD Strategic Planning by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County reaches 200 total COVID-19 deaths, 35 residents hospitalized
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern half of the Brazos Valley until...
Winter Weather Advisories for portions of the Brazos Valley
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
A WINTER STORM WATCH has already been issued for Milam, Robertson and Leon counties from 12am...
The Brazos Valley gears up for major winter weather event
With temperatures forecast to drop to the single-digits in the coming week, what defines a...
Looking back ahead of a historic cold

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot