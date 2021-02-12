CSISD hosting strategic planning summit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station ISD is looking for community input as they work on a strategic plan for the district.

Throughout the spring CSISD will gather feedback to help update the vision for the future of the schools.

The first strategic planning summit will be held via zoom on Monday at 1 p.m.

A second, in-person summit will be held March 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the A&M Consolidated High School cafeteria.

You can find more information on the CSISD Strategic Planning by clicking here.

