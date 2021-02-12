Advertisement

Don’t forget your pets as winter weather takes over the Brazos Valley

Pets get cold too
Aggieland Humane Society
Aggieland Humane Society(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As wintry weather moves into the Brazos Valley, animal advocates are also prompting pet owners to take care of their animals. Freezing temperatures aren’t just dangerous for humans but our furry friends as well.

Aggieland Humane Society says the absolute best way to keep your pets safe when the temperatures drop is to bring them indoors. They say dogs and cats can get cold quickly, so it’s also a good idea to bundle them up or place a sweater on them.

Darby McKenzie, with Aggieland Humane Society, says if you can’t find a spot for your pets inside the main areas of your home, you can make a place for them in the bathroom, laundry room, or garage.

“If you absolutely can’t bring your pet inside, you want to make sure that they have a covered and dry area. No towels or blankets because those are going to absorb the cold and they’re going to absorb the water; they’re not going to dry out,” said McKenzie. “You want to use straw or hay to keep your pet warm. If they have to stay outside, we want to make sure they have enough of that.”

McKenzie says additional options are asking friends and loved ones to take in your pets if you’re unable to do so. Also, be on the look out for stray pets and animals under your car hood and behind wheels and tires, as they might be hiding, trying to stay warm.

According to the SPCA of Texas, failing to provide food, care, or shelter to your pets is considered animal cruelty.

