Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel member says no current plans to add teachers to group 1B

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One member of the Texas COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel says there are no current plans to add anyone to vaccination group 1B based on being a teacher alone.

The State Board of Education (SBOE) wrote a letter Monday asking the panel to add public school teachers and staff to that group. Dr. Gerald Parker, one of the panel’s 17 members, says after reviewing the data, their focus remains on vaccinating those at the highest risk of death or hospitalization.

”Who’s at most risk of serious illness and death?” Parker said. “It’s actually people who are 65 years and older, and actually across the United States, 80% of the deaths are occurring in those who are 65 years and older.”

Parker says there are a lot of essential workers who need to receive the vaccine, but the very limited supply of doses nationwide is keeping those groups out of the top tiers of vaccine eligibility.

“The supply is going to catch up sooner or later, but right now we’re still extremely limited,” Parker said.

Parker encourages any teacher who is over the age of 65 or has a comorbidity to work with their local vaccine providers and get in the queue for a shot.

“We didn’t focus on individual occupations, but there are occupations, be it teachers, food service, or grocery store employees, that fit the 1B criteria,” Parker said.

