Advertisement

Fairfield girls roll to area round with 89-31 victory over Cameron Yoe

The Fairfield Lady Eagles beat Cameron Yoe 89-31 in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Fairfield Lady Eagles beat Cameron Yoe 89-31 in the bi-district round of the playoffs.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Fairfield girls’ basketball team beat Cameron Yoe 89-31 in the bi-district round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday afternoon at Viking Gym.

The Lady Eagles’ full-court press and defensive pressure caused problems for the Lady Yoe all game long. Fairfield opened on an 18-0 run and led 35-9 after the first quarter. Breyunna Dowell led all scorers with 22 points. Jarahle daniels chipped in 19 points for the Lady Eagles. Shadasia Brackens added 17 points and McKinna Brackens had 10 points. Ja’Kerra Holt led the Lady Yoe with 10 points.

Fairfield now advances to the area round of the Class 3A playoffs and will take on the winner of Whitney/Malakoff.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County reaches 200 total COVID-19 deaths, 35 residents hospitalized
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern half of the Brazos Valley until...
Winter Weather Advisories for portions of the Brazos Valley
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
A WINTER STORM WATCH has already been issued for Milam, Robertson and Leon counties from 12am...
The Brazos Valley gears up for major winter weather event
With temperatures forecast to drop to the single-digits in the coming week, what defines a...
Looking back ahead of a historic cold

Latest News

Texas A&M Softball
Softball Cancels Aggie Classic
The Hearne boys' basketball team huddle sup during a home win over Thrall
Hearne wraps up regular season 67-62 over Thrall
Athing Mu set a NCAA record in the 600m at the Aggie Invitational.
Mu Named USATF Athlete of the Week
Texas A&M Tennis
No. 9 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Adds Pair of Matches in Florida