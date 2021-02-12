Fairfield girls roll to area round with 89-31 victory over Cameron Yoe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Fairfield girls’ basketball team beat Cameron Yoe 89-31 in the bi-district round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday afternoon at Viking Gym.

The Lady Eagles’ full-court press and defensive pressure caused problems for the Lady Yoe all game long. Fairfield opened on an 18-0 run and led 35-9 after the first quarter. Breyunna Dowell led all scorers with 22 points. Jarahle daniels chipped in 19 points for the Lady Eagles. Shadasia Brackens added 17 points and McKinna Brackens had 10 points. Ja’Kerra Holt led the Lady Yoe with 10 points.

Fairfield now advances to the area round of the Class 3A playoffs and will take on the winner of Whitney/Malakoff.

