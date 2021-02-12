Freezing rain possible Saturday ahead of a major winter weather event into early next week

Temperatures across the Brazos Valley have been hovering around the freezing mark Friday afternoon with wind chills in the 20s! If you have any Friday night plans, planning them inside with a cup of hot chocolate wouldn’t be the worst idea. Even though it is blustery out there, today is still a great one to take the appropriate steps and prepare for a multi-day, hard freeze moving in by early next week.

We’ll keep a cold and brisk outlook for Saturday with a chance for light, cold rain to move through at times. We’ll monitor for some of the rain to turn into freezing rain early Saturday morning, before a bigger chance for freezing rain/freezing drizzle Saturday evening and into the overnight. Sunday is another cold and cloudy day ahead of a major winter storm nearing the area by Sunday evening. Expect periods of rain throughout the day, likely transitioning into freezing rain and sleet by Sunday night. This could then changeover into snow Monday, as temperatures fall into the teens with wind chills below 0°. As the moisture shifts off to the east by later in the day Monday, bitterly cold temperatures move in, sending overnight lows into the single digits by early Tuesday morning. Now is the time to prepare for a multi-day, hard freeze that could last anywhere from Saturday night through Friday morning.

Friday Night: Cloudy. Low: 30. Wind chills: low-20s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy, with scattered showers & possible freezing rain. High: 39. Wind chills: 20 - 30. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a chance for rain / freezing rain / freezing drizzle. Patchy ice possible. Low: 30. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain, transitioning into freezing rain/ sleet in the evening. Wind chills: 25 - 30. High: 37. Wind: NE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

