BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne girls basketball team beat Flatonia 60-54 Thursday night in a Class 2A bi-district playoff game at Cub Gym. Ciarrah Golden led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 26 points.

Hearne moves on to the area round of the playoffs to face Somerville. The time and location of that game have not been announced.

