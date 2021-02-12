Advertisement

Hearne wraps up regular season 67-62 over Thrall

The Hearne boys' basketball team huddle sup during a home win over Thrall
The Hearne boys' basketball team huddle sup during a home win over Thrall(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Feb. 12, 2021
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne boys’ basketball team beat Thrall 67-62 for the final game of the regular season at Eagle Gym Friday afternoon.

The Eagles led 33-21 at halftime. The Tigers answered and pulled within 4 heading into the 4th quarter. Thrall then took the lead after a three-pointer, 58-57 with 2 minutes left in the game. The Eagles responded and were able to hold off the Tigers for the 5 point victory.

The Eagles are back to back district champions. Hearne will start its playoff run next week.

