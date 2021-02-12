Houston man arrested for attempting to steal vehicle from local car dealership

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Houston man was arrested for trying to steal a vehicle from a car dealership, but crashed into a concrete barrier.

Bryan Police arrested, Howard Taylor, 59, of Houston after finding Taylor’s cell phone in the floorboard of the truck he attempted to steal.

The truck he attempted to take belongs to a car dealership on North Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan. Authorities say a security guard patrolling a neighboring dealership called police when the guard saw a red truck driving on the grass between the two dealerships.

The guard also witnessed the truck crashing into concrete barriers and someone jumping out of the truck and fleeing.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a cut gate lock to the dealership. Additionally, police found the red truck near a line of concrete barriers and the truck had a punctured front tire and damage to the front bumper.

Based on the description from the security guard, officers located Taylor, outside a bank. When speaking to officers, police say Taylor gave an inconsistent story that did not match why he was in the area.

When Taylor was searched by BPD, officers found a crack pipe in his pocket. Authorities also found a cell phone in the truck on the driver’s side under the gas pedal, they were able to match the cell phone from the vehicle to Howard based on pictures found on the phone.

Police arrested and charged Taylor with theft $30K<$150K, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an accident involving damage to a vehicle.

