“I’m here live, I’m not a cat”: Zoom filter unintentionally makes a Texas lawyer look like a cat during virtual court hearing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas court hearing on zoom took a detour when an attorney showed up on the screen during a virtual court hearing looking like a cat.

Judge Roy Ferguson’s shared the short video clip of the mishap. The judge says everyone involved handled the situation with professionalism and grace, but that it served as a reminder to always check for filters before logging on.

The short video clip ends with others coaching the attorney on how to remove the cat filter.

If you have your own feel-good story, submit it right now at the Feel Good Friday section of KBTX.com.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.