“I’m here live, I’m not a cat”: Zoom filter unintentionally makes a Texas lawyer look like a cat during virtual court hearing

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas court hearing on zoom took a detour when an attorney showed up on the screen during a virtual court hearing looking like a cat.

Judge Roy Ferguson’s shared the short video clip of the mishap. The judge says everyone involved handled the situation with professionalism and grace, but that it served as a reminder to always check for filters before logging on.

The short video clip ends with others coaching the attorney on how to remove the cat filter.

