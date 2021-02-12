“It changes a little bit every week;” Vaccine Allocation Panel member explains reasoning behind some of their recommendations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With demand so high and supply so low, distributing the COVID-19 vaccine across Texas requires a number of challenging decisions.

Because of that, Texas COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel member Dr. Gerald Parker says there will always be counties that feel like they were given fewer doses than what they believe is sufficient when they make their recommendations each week. Brazos County received 2,100 first doses of the vaccine this past week, an amount that seemed proportionally low to some based on the number of doses other counties received.

Parker says multiple factors go into their recommendation before it reaches the state health commissioner.

“We look at trying to make guidance and recommendations, and it changes a little bit every week as we learn more about our vaccine supply and what the vulnerable populations are,” Parker said. “We’re particularly concerned about reaching underserved communities and actually reaching some of the rural counties in Texas that have yet to receive any vaccine at all.”

Falls County received 975 first doses this week, nearly enough to cover one-seventeenth of the county’s roughly 17,000 residents. Brazos County’s first dose allocation covered less than one-one-hundredth of its population this week.

Meanwhile, McLennan and Smith Counties, both with population sizes roughly the same as Brazos County, each received about double the first doses for their weekly allocation on Monday. McLennan got 3,450 doses, while Smith was given 4,600.

“Very specifically this week, we gave much more attention to particularly the 75 and older population,” Parker said. “I suspect that’s why it feels like here in Brazos County that we may not have gotten our due this week.”

Parker says certain factors can shift as a priority on a week-to-week basis. He says one that is gaining increased importance as time goes on is the efficiency of local hubs getting shots into arms.

“All states and all counties, there is some pressure,” Parker said. “Performance is one criterion, and you have to be able to commit to making sure that the doses that you’re allocated are put in people’s arms. But that doesn’t mean they’re going to forever get shots over other counties.”

Parker says when the federal agencies distribute doses, they look at each state’s efficiency in administering vaccines, which is why the performance of individual hubs at the local level matter.

“There’s also some additional criterion coming to the forefront too, and that is making sure the reports detailing how many vaccines are given out and so forth are pushed up to the state, who can then push it up to the CDC,” Parker said. “There is a lot of pressure to make sure that the doses allocated are actually administered to individuals.”

Another reason the process is so complex and challenging is because it’s something state health departments have never done before.

“This is really the first time that public health has embarked on this complex and large of an immunization and vaccination campaign,” Parker said. “It’s extremely hard, and we will have fits and starts as this rolls on.”

Despite the tough decisions the panel makes each week, Parker says he’s particularly impressed by the other 16 members with whom he deliberates in service to the state.

“I’ve served on a lot of advisory committees when I was in the federal government, and I must say that the Texas COVID-19 Experts Vaccine Allocation Panel is the most engaged and thoughtful,” Parker said. “They recognize the responsibilities that go into making these recommendations to the health commissioner.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.