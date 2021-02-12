Advertisement

JJ Watt leaving Houston Texans after 10 years

“You guys have given me everything and more and I can only hope that you feel like I’ve given you everything I had.”
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(NBC15)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - JJ Watt, defensive end for the Houston Texans, has announced he’s leaving the team after 10 years.

“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” said Watt in a video posted on Twitter.

Watt goes on to reminisce on how Texas and the Texans have changed him for the better.

“You guys have given me everything and more and I can only hope that you feel like I’ve given you everything I had,” said Watt. “The City of Houston has been unbelievable to me. It’s where I met my wife, it’s where I’ve met lifelong friends and my teammates.”

Watt said he’s excited for new opportunities but that it’s hard to leave something to special behind. He is currently a free agent, the first time in his NFL career.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern half of the Brazos Valley until...
Winter Weather Advisories for portions of the Brazos Valley
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County reaches 200 total COVID-19 deaths, 35 residents hospitalized
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
A WINTER STORM WATCH has already been issued for Milam, Robertson and Leon counties from 12am...
The Brazos Valley gears up for major winter weather event
Areas farther north and west will have a better chance for accumulation, especially on elevated...
Cold and wet Thursday, areas of freezing rain possible

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot