JJ Watt leaving Houston Texans after 10 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - JJ Watt, defensive end for the Houston Texans, has announced he’s leaving the team after 10 years.

“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” said Watt in a video posted on Twitter.

Watt goes on to reminisce on how Texas and the Texans have changed him for the better.

“You guys have given me everything and more and I can only hope that you feel like I’ve given you everything I had,” said Watt. “The City of Houston has been unbelievable to me. It’s where I met my wife, it’s where I’ve met lifelong friends and my teammates.”

Watt said he’s excited for new opportunities but that it’s hard to leave something to special behind. He is currently a free agent, the first time in his NFL career.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me... pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

