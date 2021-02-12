Local elementary school sends Valentines Day cards to heroes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan ISD elementary school isn’t letting COVID-19 get in the way of traditions.

For more than 20 years Sul Ross Elementary Music Teacher, Lisa Traver has helped students put on a Valentine’s Day Program. They invite veterans and first responders to the school to sing, put on skits and pass out Valentine’s Day cards.

The goal is to show their love and support for heroes.

This year, health care workers are also added to the list of heroes.

“It was just vital that we included our medical workers with all the stress that they’ve been under and I just thought it was just very important that we included them and that we continue to honor our heroes, our veterans and then, of course, our first responders,” said Traver.

Although they won’t be inviting everyone to the school as usual they created a video that will be posted on the school’s Facebook page.

More than 900 students created Valentine’s Day cards that were delivered by Traver on Friday.

