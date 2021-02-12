Local school districts closing for winter weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Next week’s winter weather is prompting some school districts to close or alter their schedules.

Brenham ISD

Brenham ISD has canceled all after-school activities on Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16. The school district will also transition to remote learning on Feb. 16. School officials are advising that parents should contact their child’s campus if they are in need of Chromebooks and/or Hotspots. They are asking that parents request one Hotspot per family.

Bryan ISD

Bryan ISD will be closed Monday, Feb. 15. On-campus and at-home instruction along with extracurricular activities will be canceled.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, the school district will have at-home, asynchronous instruction only, according to an email sent to students and parents. On that day, students will:

Stay at home and do not come to the school building.

All students grades 5-12 should log into their Schoology account from home, and complete assignments.

Students PK-4 should complete assignments in their workbooks, or on Schoology, as directed by their teacher.

School officials have not released a schedule for the rest of the school week. They are monitoring weather conditions for Wednesday and Thursday and will make a decision about returning to on-campus instruction near the middle of next week.

Conroe ISD

Conroe ISD will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16. All extracurricular activities scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, through Tuesday, Feb. 16, have been canceled.

Conroe ISD already planned to close on Monday, Feb. 15, for Presidents’ Day.

Hempstead ISD

Hempstead ISD will be closed Monday, Feb. 15. All on-campus and remote learning will be canceled for that day. The scheduled staff in-service and parent conferences have also been canceled.

Hempstead High School, Hempstead Alternative School and Hempstead Middle School will transition to remote learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16. All secondary students will be required to log-in for attendance and to complete their assignments. These campuses will send Chromebooks home with students today.

Hempstead Elementary and Hempstead Early Childhood Center students will not participate in face-to-face or remote learning Tuesday, February 16. HES and HECC will instead use the May 28 bad weather make-up day.

All HISD students and staff will return to face-to-face and remote learning, Wednesday, February 17.

Snook ISD

Snook ISD will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 and transition to virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

