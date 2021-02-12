Looking back ahead of a historic cold

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Seven degrees. That is it. That is the forecast low temperature for Bryan-College Station by Tuesday morning (at least from the viewpoint of Thursday evening).

Ahead of what is expected to be a crippling President’s Day winter storm, the National Weather Service called the upcoming weather “a highly impactful and potentially historic period of prolonged cold temperatures...”

As we stare down days of below-freezing temperatures and thermometers reach levels not seen in decades, here is what defines historic in Bryan-College Station:

Coldest temperature EVER recorded: -3° -- January 31st, 1949 (72 years ago)

Coldest temperature EVER recorded in the month of February: 5° -- February 2nd, 1951 (70 years ago)

Last single-digit temperature recorded in the month of February: 5° -- February 2nd, 1951 (70 years ago)

Last single-digit temperature recorded in Bryan-College Station: 9° -- December 22nd, 1989 (32 years ago)

Last stretch of consecutive days at or below 32° in Bryan-College Station: 5 days between December 21st & December 26th, 1983 (38 years ago)

Longest stretch of consecutive days at or below 32° in Bryan-College Station: 5 days between December 21st & December 26th, 1983 (38 years ago)

Second longest stretch of consecutive days at or below 32° in Bryan-College Station: 4 days between January 8th & 12th, 1973 (48 years ago)

More than 24 hours at or below 32° in the month of February in Bryan-College Station: 2 days between February 1st & 2nd, 1985 (36 years ago)

Observations began on the campus of Texas A & M College in May 1882. The station was relocated to the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station main farm located seven miles southwest of the College Station Post Office in January 1954. This station closed April 30, 1958. Other rainfall and temperature observations were taken in Bryan at 2310 23rd Street from September 1, 1913 through March 31, 1947. A weather station was established at the College Station FAA Airport (originally referred to as Bryan CAA Airport) in August 1951. The FAA Airport Station is now known as Easterwood Field.

