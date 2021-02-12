Advertisement

Mu Named USATF Athlete of the Week

Athing Mu set a NCAA record in the 600m at the Aggie Invitational.
Athing Mu set a NCAA record in the 600m at the Aggie Invitational.(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M track & field’s Athing Mu earned USA Track & Field Athlete of the Week honors after her record breaking performance at the Charlie Thomas Invitational, the organization announced Friday morning.

The Trenton, New Jersey, native, broke the World U20 Indoor 400m record, pending ratification, with a time of 50.52. Her time is a world-leading mark and ranks her as the No. 4 all-time U.S. performer at all levels. She also broke 2011 Bowerman winner Jessica Beard’s 10-year old school record of 50.79.

She has already clocked the fastest 600m in the world at 1:25.80, which also broke a 40-year-old collegiate record.

The Aggies are in action this weekend at the Tyson Invitational beginning today at 1 p.m. Mu will compete as a member of the 4x400m relay on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., the race will be streamed on SEC Network+.

2021 USATF Athlete of the Week Winners

Feb. 11 – Athing Mu

Feb. 4 – Bryce Hoppel

Jan. 28 – Ryan Crouser

Jan. 21 – KC Lightfoot

