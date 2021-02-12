No. 5 Texas A&M Hosts No. 1 Auburn on Saturday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team plays host to No. 1 Auburn on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Aggies (2-2, 1-2 SEC) look to build off their 9-9 (1579.75-1568.75) win via the tiebreaker over then-No. 9 Baylor on Jan. 30.

In Horsemanship, Hayley Riddle remained perfect on the year (4-0) with a team high score of 75.5, and garnered Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors for her efforts. Cori Cansdale, Evelyn Beesaw and Cameron Crenwelge all recorded a point to give Horsemanship a 4-1 victory.

In Flat, Rhian Murphy earned MOP and tallied her fourth consecutive win after defeating Caroline Weaver, 85-77. Morgan Rosia defeated Baylor’s Gia Gulino, 82-76, and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss registered an 81 to beat Emma Fletcher’s 78, to end Fences in a 2-2 tie.

In Reining, Emmy-Lu Marsh and Ariana Gray claimed victories in their respective rides.

Auburn enters the meet with a 3-0 (3-0 SEC) ledger and has won 37 consecutive meets.

Live scoring for the meet can be found online here.

