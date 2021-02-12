No. 9 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Adds Pair of Matches in Florida

No. 9 Texas A&M men’s tennis added matches against FGCU and No. 18 UCF next week, announced Friday. The Aggies will take on FGCU at 2 p.m. (CT) Sunday in Ft. Myers before traveling to Orlando for a ranked showdown with No. 18 UCF at 9 a.m. (CT) Wednesday.

Following the trip to Florida the Aggies will open SEC play against No. 19 Kentucky at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. (CT).

