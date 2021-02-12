Advertisement

Online Texas learners not required to take STAAR exam

(KWTX)
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Education State Commissioner says remote learners will not be required to take the state mandated STAAR test this year.

Commissioner Mike Morath told the Texas Tribune, remote learners won’t be able to quote, “Take the test or have access to that information.”

Initially, the state said, STAAR testing would be required for all students in order to retain data needed to determine proper learning across the state.

Even though remote learners are exempt from the test, all in person learners will be required to STAAR test at monitored social distanced sites.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern half of the Brazos Valley until...
Winter Weather Advisories for portions of the Brazos Valley
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County reaches 200 total COVID-19 deaths, 35 residents hospitalized
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
A WINTER STORM WATCH has already been issued for Milam, Robertson and Leon counties from 12am...
The Brazos Valley gears up for major winter weather event
Areas farther north and west will have a better chance for accumulation, especially on elevated...
Cold and wet Thursday, areas of freezing rain possible

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot