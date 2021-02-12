Online Texas learners not required to take STAAR exam

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Education State Commissioner says remote learners will not be required to take the state mandated STAAR test this year.

Commissioner Mike Morath told the Texas Tribune, remote learners won’t be able to quote, “Take the test or have access to that information.”

Initially, the state said, STAAR testing would be required for all students in order to retain data needed to determine proper learning across the state.

Even though remote learners are exempt from the test, all in person learners will be required to STAAR test at monitored social distanced sites.

