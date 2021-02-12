Advertisement

Police investigating a crash involving 13 vehicles in Magnolia

(kwch)
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KBTX) - The Magnolia Police Department is on the scene of a 13 vehicle crash Friday morning in Magnolia.

Police said it happened on top of the overpass for 41586 FM 1774. Injuries are unknown at the time and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Please avoid the area if you can. We’ll update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern half of the Brazos Valley until...
Winter Weather Advisories for portions of the Brazos Valley
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County reaches 200 total COVID-19 deaths, 35 residents hospitalized
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
A WINTER STORM WATCH has already been issued for Milam, Robertson and Leon counties from 12am...
The Brazos Valley gears up for major winter weather event
Areas farther north and west will have a better chance for accumulation, especially on elevated...
Cold and wet Thursday, areas of freezing rain possible

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
TxDOT, city road crews preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot