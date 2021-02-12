Police investigating a crash involving 13 vehicles in Magnolia
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAGNOLIA, Texas (KBTX) - The Magnolia Police Department is on the scene of a 13 vehicle crash Friday morning in Magnolia.
Police said it happened on top of the overpass for 41586 FM 1774. Injuries are unknown at the time and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Please avoid the area if you can. We’ll update this story as more information comes in.
