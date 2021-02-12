Police investigating a crash involving 13 vehicles in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KBTX) - The Magnolia Police Department is on the scene of a 13 vehicle crash Friday morning in Magnolia.

Police said it happened on top of the overpass for 41586 FM 1774. Injuries are unknown at the time and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

MPD is currently working a 13 vehicle crash, on top of the overpass for 1488-1774. There will be traffic delays. Please be aware of iced roadways and drive carefully. — Magnolia Police Dept (@MagnoliaTXPD) February 12, 2021

Please avoid the area if you can. We’ll update this story as more information comes in.

