Power outages reported in Robertson and Leon Counties

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Scattered power outages are being reported Thursday night as ice accumulates on trees and utility lines in parts of the Brazos Valley.

At 8:00 p.m., Entergy was reporting three outages in the Bremond area affecting an estimated 126 customers.

In wintry weather ice accumulating on trees and power lines may cause outages. We're prepared and you should be, too. Download our app, register for text alerts and find other #stormprep tips: https://t.co/76nSi4eEhJ pic.twitter.com/LlQcjOQJej — Entergy (@Entergy) February 11, 2021

Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative is also working on scattered outages stretching from Waco into Leon County and down into Robertson County.

Most of the customers affected are in the Groesbeck and Lake Limestone areas. At 8:00 p.m., 112 outages were reported affecting nearly 6,000 customers.

