Power outages reported in Robertson and Leon Counties

Scattered power outages are being reported Thursday night as ice accumulates on trees and utility lines in parts of the Brazos Valley.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Scattered power outages are being reported Thursday night as ice accumulates on trees and utility lines in parts of the Brazos Valley.

At 8:00 p.m., Entergy was reporting three outages in the Bremond area affecting an estimated 126 customers.

Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative is also working on scattered outages stretching from Waco into Leon County and down into Robertson County.

Most of the customers affected are in the Groesbeck and Lake Limestone areas. At 8:00 p.m., 112 outages were reported affecting nearly 6,000 customers.

