Robertson County preparing for icy road conditions

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office sent out alerts Thursday morning warning drivers about icy bridges.

TxDOT Bryan District spokesman Bob Colwell says these areas can be especially dangerous during cold weather.

Posted by Mekena Rodriguez KBTX on Thursday, February 11, 2021

“Watch for your shaded areas, your bridges and overpasses because they are the ones that tend to freeze first,” said Colwell.

Colwell says to help prevent sliding on ice drivers should avoid slamming on brakes and using cruise control.

TxDOT crews were out Wednesday in northern counties prepping roads.

Mayor of Hearne Ruben Gomez says the city doesn’t do much prepping when it comes to roads but all personnel is on call.

“They’re on call. We hope we don’t get called out but we are prepared,” said Gomez.

Gomez says last month’s snowstorm has prepared them for the upcoming weather.

“Our employees responded in a very timely manner and utilities were turned on as quick as possible. We ask the public to have a little patience if we have bad weather. Our city employees will be out there and trying to address the problem,” said Gomez.

Gomez says if at all possible residents should try to stay home the next few days.

“We hope the traffic is slow. Highway 6 is where there’s a lot of accidents so hopefully everyone will be careful out there,” said Gomez.

HAZARDOUS ROAD CONDITIONS 02/11/2021 916A

Posted by Robertson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 11, 2021

