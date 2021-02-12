Advertisement

Softball Adjusts Aggie Classic Schedule

Texas A&M Softball
Texas A&M Softball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Due to inclement weather, day one of the Aggie Classic scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12 has been cancelled.

An adjusted schedule for Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14 of the Aggie Classic is as follows:

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13

12:00 PM        Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M – Corpus Christi (Davis Diamond)

12:30 PM        Utah Valley vs. Stephen F. Austin (Aggie Softball Complex)

2:00 PM          Texas A&M vs. Stephen F. Austin (Davis Diamond)

2:30 PM          Texas A&M – Corpus Christi vs. Utah Valley (Aggie Softball Complex)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14

10:00 AM        Texas A&M vs. Utah Valley (Davis Diamond)

12:00 PM        Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M – Corpus Christi (Davis Diamond)

Note: Home teams listed in bold.

Those that bought an individual game ticket for Friday will receive a refund back to the original payment method. Tickets purchased for Saturday and Sunday are still good for those days.

