Some slick spots possible today, but colder, more hazardous weather coming

Areas of patchy drizzle have been with us through the overnight, and temperatures have slipped below freezing for most of the area. While the overall accumulation potential is low and very light, better to prepare for a couple slick spots on the roads for the morning drive. The good news: We expect to be DRY and above freezing for the majority of the day today, topping out near 40. It will still be blustery, but today makes a great one to take the hard freeze preps that you’ll be thanking yourself for come this time next week.

Cloudy and cold / brisk again Saturday with a chance for a light, cold rain to scatter through from west to east through the day. By late afternoon / evening / particularly the overnight, that once again could turn into areas of freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Cold and cloudy Sunday with eyes on the next weather maker that looks to unfold as a major winter storm for Texas. Rain / freezing rain / sleet is possible as early as overnight Sunday and continue through Monday. This is likely an ice storm with a chance for a change over to snow at some point in the day. Temperatures start Monday in the 20s but fall to the teens by Monday afternoon (wind chills around 0°). Thermometers continue to fall to the single digits by Tuesday morning with wind chills below 0°. Now is the time to prepare for a multi-day, hard freeze that could last anywhere from Saturday night through Friday morning.

Friday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for morning drizzle / freezing drizzle. Wind chills: mid-20s. High: 38. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy. Low: 33. Wind chills: low-20s. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy scattered showers & possible freezing rain. High: 38. Wind chills: 25 - 30. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a chance for rain / freezing rain / freezing drizzle. Patchy ice possible. Low: 30. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

