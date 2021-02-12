Texas A&M Singing Cadets pay tribute to one of their own who passed away last year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Roel Prado was a Texas A&M student and Singing Cadet who lost his long battle with depression on February 13, 2020. Thursday night at the First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, Prado’s Aggie brothers paid tribute to him by commissioning and performing a song entitled, “What If I Could Tell You,” written by composer Heather Sorenson.

David Kipp, Director of the Singing Cadets, says this was an opportunity to honor Prado while showing respect to his family and bringing awareness to mental health issues. Kipp says he never met anyone more full of life than Prado.

“It’s just really hard to say ‘I need help,’” said Kipp. “We want to raise awareness of people who are struggling with depression and people who are having a hard time.”

We look forward to sharing this special remembrance with you on Saturday. Posted by Texas A&M University Singing Cadets on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Fellow Singing Cadet and friend Ryan Oktay says he will forever cherish his friendship with Prado and credits him for leading him to God.

“The Singing Cadets are one part choir, but the other part, we are a brotherhood,” said Oktay. “As I came into this group and the Singing Cadets and into the university, Roel was one of the first guys I was able to look up to. He was a leader. He led me to God. Roel was one of the first guys to lead me toward the light.”

Roel’s family attended the ceremony. His mother, Isabel Basaldu-Prado, says they don’t want any other family to go through the hurt they feel.

“He was a very happy-go-lucky young man who was always smiling, always telling jokes, always playing jokes,” said Basaldu-Prado. “I realized after we read his note that he felt very lonely.”

Basaldu-Prado says she’s grateful for the show of support from the Singing Cadets and Texas A&M University as a whole. Basaldu-Prado says she wishes things turned out differently.

“I wish he had been here tonight to watch his buds,” said Basaldu-Prado. “I wish he had understood how much he was loved by not just his buds but his family.”

The Singing Cadets plan to release the song this weekend on the first anniversary of Roel’s passing as a way to kick off a scholarship fund in his honor.

No matter what, you matter. If you’re struggling emotionally or thinking about suicide, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255). We're here for you, 24/7/365. 💚 Posted by National Suicide Prevention Lifeline '1-800-273-TALK (8255)' on Friday, February 5, 2021

Warning Signs of Suicide

Talking about wanting to die

Looking for a way to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated, or recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings

What to Do

Do not leave the person alone

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Take the person to an emergency room, or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

Who Can Help

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

A free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information, and local resources.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line: 741-741

This free text-message service provides 24/7 support to those in crisis. Text 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor right away.

