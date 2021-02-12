The Brazos Valley gears up for major winter event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a chilly Thursday with rounds of freezing rain across the northern and western portions of the Brazos Valley, now is the time to take the appropriate steps to prepare for an even bigger event with potentially major impacts by Valentine’s Day/early next week.

The National Weather Service has already issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties from 12am Sunday through 6pm Monday. Wintry and bitterly cold conditions will likely bring significant travel impacts come Monday.

𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗠 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 has already been put in place for the following counties for Sunday night / Monday's expected weather:



Milam • Robertson • Leon Counties



Ice & snow accumulations are expected across Central Texas. Plan to stay put & not travel Monday pic.twitter.com/CmJ3uk78Bt — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 11, 2021

More winter advisories will likely be issued over the coming days as Texas gears up for this winter storm. The National Weather Service said Thursday that Southeast Texas can expect to see “major winter impacts” through the upcoming week:

* SURGE OF ARCTIC AIR ARRIVES ON SATURDAY WITH TEMPERATURES APPROACHING FREEZING ACROSS MOST OF THE AREA BY SUNDAY NIGHT. * FIRST OF TWO DISTURBANCES ARRIVES ON SATURDAY, BRINGING MOSTLY RAIN WITH HIGHER CHANCES OF MIXED PRECIP NORTH OF I-10. * SECOND SYSTEM ARRIVES LATE SUNDAY INTO EARLY MONDAY. WITH COLDER TEMPERATURES IN PLACE, WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION COULD IMPACT MOST OF THE AREA DURING THIS TIME. * BEHIND THE SECOND SYSTEM, PROLONGED STRETCH OF BELOW FREEZING AND POTENTIALLY HISTORICALLY LOW TEMPERATURES WILL LAST WELL INTO NEXT WEEK. ANOTHER ROUND OF PRECIPITATION MAY ARRIVE BY MID-WEEK.

The rest of the discussion issued by the National Weather Service can be found here.

As this system moves across the state, temperatures look to tumble into the teens through Monday afternoon after only starting the day off in the low 20s. Gusty wind conditions will send wind chills into the single digits, near 0 degrees. A mixture of freezing rain/sleet/snow is possible Sunday night into Monday, with current thinking that the system starts as an ice storm and could then change over to snow throughout the day.

Now is the time to prep for potentially major impacts by late Valentine's Day/next week. (KBTX)

Temperatures continue to fall into the single digits by early Tuesday morning (with wind chills below 0° possible) with afternoon highs only looking to reach for the 20s. With the potential for a multi-day, hard freeze in the works as early as Saturday night through Friday morning of next week, now is the time to take the appropriate measures to protect you, your family, your home, pets, plants and livestock for what could potentially be a historic and highly impactful winter event.

Keep checking back over the next several days as we monitor the latest trends on this upcoming winter storm. Updates will be waiting for you at KBTX.com and your KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.