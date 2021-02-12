This week’s Classroom Champion is Emily Ripkoski.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Emily Ripkoski. The Navasota High School Senior has a 4.95 GPA, and is currently ranked 4th in her class.

“Emily wants to be the very best she can be. Thats what motivates her to work so hard in the classroom and on the field. She wants to be the best, she expects to win when she gets out on the field. She wants to win and doesn’t like to come in second at all. She always wants to come in first. So I think that’s what motivates her on and off the field.” - Kathy Shedd, Softball Coach

“I think a lot of people look up to her because when she does come to face pressure or she’s under a microscope, she does very well. I’ve never played softball, but I know pitcher’s jobs are very difficult. I’ve been very impressed at every game or meet that I have been to. She has always finished strong no matter how hard it was. She has always done it with a smile and a good attitude.” - Carlyn Nichols, Cross Country Coach

“I feel like I am more of a vocal leader. I always try to encourage people to make them know they are capable of doing anything they can, and a lot of the times these kids they feel like they can’t because a lot of other people are telling them they can’t. So I feel like it’s always better for them to have someone in their lives saying they can. My parents and my coaches always motivate me and they always want what is best for me. Like my coach this year, Coach Shedd, she always makes me feel like I can do more than what I think I can. My parents they are always pushing me to do better, and it always make me want to do better,” said Ripkoski.

After high school, Emily will attend Texas A&M University and plans to major in Agri-Business to become an Accountant.

Congratulations to Emily Ripkoski of Navasota High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

