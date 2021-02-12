Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD students win worldwide space competition

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Two groups of Brenham ISD junior high-schoolers recently completed the worldwide STEAMSPACE Education Outreach contest “Cities in Space.” Brenham Junior High School 7th and 8th grade Flow Time students created The Matrix Team and The Withers Team to compete against teams of junior high-schoolers from across the globe to create ideas for deep space exploration and colonization.

The “Cities in Space” competition provided an immersive environment to explore the requirements necessary to colonize Mars, the moon, or free space. Students were then challenged to design a sustainable 3D virtual colony.

The Matrix Team and The Withers Team have been working on preparing their virtual colonies since November. The culmination of their months-long project came on Feb. 5 when the contest winners were announced.

The Matrix Team took home first place. Team members include: Kaitlynne Allen, Kolbe Asmussen, Matthew Philips, Ethan Reddoch, Anissa Dalmore, Timothy Walbeck, and Calvin Wunderlich.

The Matrix Team took home first place from the worldwide STEAMSPACE Education Outreach contest "Cities in Space." Team members include: Kaitlynne Allen, Kolbe Asmussen, Matthew Philips, Ethan Reddoch, Anissa Talmore, Timothy Walbeck, and Calvin Wunderlich. (Brenham ISD)

The Withers team received an honorable mention. Team members include: Gunner Govreau, Kolten Krolczyk, Thomas Loesch, Logan Rivas, Keelyn Roberson, Teagan Thompson and Nyles Wilson.

The Withers Team received an honorable mention from the worldwide STEAMSPACE Education Outreach contest "Cities in Space." Team members include: Gunner Govreau, Kolten Krolczyk, Thomas Loesch, Logan Rivas, Keelyn Roberson, Teagan Thompson, and Nyles Wilson. (KBTX)

During the Feb. 5 project culmination, both teams got to connect with leading space industry and academic professionals in addition to a community of their peers.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.