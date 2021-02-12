Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students’ artwork featured in Austin

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three pieces of art by Bryan ISD students will be displayed at the Bob Bullock Museum in Austin next month for Youth Art Month.

They were selected out of tens of thousands of entries from students across the state.

The chosen artists include 4th grader Angelica Tzunun and her beautiful drawing, 6th grader Bryn Cheatham for a remarkably detailed sketch, and 10th grader Diego Rios Montanez for his pointillism inspired painting.

See all three below:

This drawing by Bryan ISD 4th-grader Angelica Tzunun was selected to be displayed at the Bob Bullock Museum in Austin next month for Youth Art Month.(KBTX)
This drawing by Bryan ISD 6th-grader Bryn Tzunun was selected to be displayed at the Bob Bullock Museum in Austin next month for Youth Art Month.(KBTX)
This drawing by Bryan ISD 10th-grader Diego Rios Monatnez was selected to be displayed at the Bob Bullock Museum in Austin next month for Youth Art Month.(KBTX)

All three will be considered by Texas First Lady, Cecilia Abbott to be one of 10 student-works displayed at the capitol building for the year.

Pieces will be selected later this spring.

