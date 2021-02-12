Winter Storm Watch & Warnings issued for the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of two weekend winter storms, the National Weather Service has issued both Winter Storm Watches and Warnings for the Brazos Valley.

The WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the following counties between 6am Saturday and 6pm Monday: Milam • Robertson • Lee • Leon.

The WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the following counties between 3pm Sunday and 6pm Monday: Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Waller • Walker • Washington.

The Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the following:

WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze to 0.25″. Strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility to less than one mile at times. Wind chill factors below zero are forecast Sunday, continuing Monday and Tuesday.

WHEN: As early as Saturday morning with patchy freezing drizzle developing into the start of the day. After a brief break Saturday evening, another round of freezing rain and sleet will be possible as early as Sunday evening. That will eventually begin to switch over to a snow / sleet / freezing rain mix or all snow Sunday night in the early hours of Monday morning.

IMPACTS: Travel will be dangerous. Hazardous conditions will persist for several days given the expected prolonged duration of extremely cold temperatures. The cold wind chills as low as -10° to -15° could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

The Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following:

WHAT: Periods of snow, freezing rain, and sleet will impact Southeast Texas. Snowfall amounts approximately 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulation of 0.10″ to 0.25″ or more.

WHEN: Precipitation will begin Sunday as mainly rain, transitioning to sleet and freezing rain overnight, before becoming a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Monday morning.

IMPACTS: Travel will be severely impacted by hazardous icy and snowy road conditions. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Pipes and sprinkler systems may burst if not properly cared for in advance. Hypothermia will be a possibility for those not dressed appropriately. Brutally cold wind chill readings of -10° to 10° will be likely Monday through Tuesday morning.

This watch will likely be upgraded to a warning sometime Saturday or early Sunday.

Other concerns as a multi-day, prolonged, historic cold sinks into the Brazos Valley:

Accidents on icy roads

House fires from improper heating

Carbon monoxide poisoning from improper use of heaters / generators

Inadequate heat for elderly, low income families

Inadequate shelter for outdoor pets and livestock

Froze, burst pipes, followed by flooded homes & businesses when pipes thaw next week

Damage to tropical trees, winter gardens, early season crops.

With both a Winter Storm Watch (likely to be upgraded) & Warning in place for the Brazos Valley -- here's a good reminder of what triggers each one of these for our area in Central / Southeast Texas pic.twitter.com/F9dC1A6nGD — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.