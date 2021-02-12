Advertisement

Women’s Golf Delays Beginning of Spring Season

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golf has paused team activities due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program. The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the Southeastern Conference’s Medical Guidance Task Force.

The Aggies were set to open their spring slate at the Moon Golf Invitational this Sunday, Feb. 14-16. They will now begin their spring season at the Icon Invitational in Humble, Texas, on Monday, Feb. 22-23. The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

